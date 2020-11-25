Happy birthday to Marie Osmond‘s son Brandon! The Talk alum celebrated her child’s 24th trip around the sun with a rare photo on social media.

“Happy birthday to our incredible son Brandon,” the 61-year-old gushed via Instagram on Tuesday, November 24. “I love you sooooo much, honey, and so proud of how hard you work and the good man you are!!!! There is not a kinder soul on this planet, and I am so blessed to be your mama.”

Instagram/MarieOsmond

It’s not often that Brandon makes an appearance on his mom’s social media, but Marie made an exception as she uploaded a snap of her handsome young adult. In the pic, Brandon showed off his long pink locks and boasted a subtle smile.

Fans joined in on the celebrations as they shared sweet wishes in the comments section of Marie’s post. “Happy birthday, gorgeous young man,” one user wrote, while another echoed, “Awe what a sweet boy!! Happy birthday.” A third chimed in, writing, “The birthday boy has such beautiful eyes.”

The “Paper Roses” songstress shares Brandon, as well as Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brianna, 23, Matthew, 21, Abigail, 18, and late son Michael, with her ex-husband, Brian Blosil. Marie is also the mom of her eldest son, Stephen, 37, with her longtime husband, Steve Craig.

The Donny & Marie alum has accomplished a lot of things throughout her career, but nothing compares to the joy she feels when she’s surrounded by her big family. “I am the happiest I have ever been!” she once gushed to Closer Weekly.

Instagram/MarieOsmond

Because of her children, Marie has been able to “experience things” she was “never” able to before she became a mom. “I didn’t really have a childhood — my life has not been normal,” she explained to Closer.

This all changed when the former Dancing With the Stars contestant started her family. “Out of all the awards and accolades that I have been blessed with throughout my life, nothing comes close in comparison with the blessings I receive from being a mother to my eight children and [a] grandma,” she gushed.

Even though there were “difficult” obstacles along the way, including son Michael’s tragic suicide in 2010, Marie said she makes sure to always look on the bright side. “You can always look towards the negative — and I refuse to do that. I prefer the light,” she sweetly insisted.

Now that her kiddos are older, Marie noted she relates to some of her late mom Olive’s words of wisdom more than ever. “She said, ‘You know that you are successful when you can honestly say that you are a happy grandma. That means that your children love you, that you have put family first and that your grandbabies love you,'” she recalled. “I can say that I am a happy mother and a happy grandma.”

We hope Brandon had the best birthday!