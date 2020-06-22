Marie Osmond Credits Her Father for Remarrying ‘Love of’ Her ‘Life’ Steve Craig: ‘I Am So Grateful’
Father knows best. Marie Osmond credited her late dad, George Osmond, for helping her get back together with her husband, Steve Craig.
“Because of my dad’s heart, I had the courage to try again with the love of my life (who had one of the best dads ever as well,)” the “Read My Lips” singer gushed on Instagram on Sunday, June 21 for Father’s Day. “I am so grateful I did because my husband is just like my dad in so many ways.”
View this post on Instagram
In the history of fathers, there have been some great ones… and there have been some, shall we say, near misses. Some dads are examples of what TO do and some are examples of what NOT to do. I also know there are many relationships that can’t be fixed with a Hallmark card… but this #FathersDay I want to remember our dads for what they have done well. I think about my dad all the time, I think about him when I have to make a business decision. My dad had incredible integrity so I would think, “What would my dad do?” I think about him when my children come to me with a challenge… “what would my dad say?” I think about him when I’m down… “how did he keep going when things were so hard?” I think about him when my family is sitting around the table laughing and eating, and I say to myself, “I wish my dad was here!” If there was a way to have one more conversation with my dad, and I think anyone who has lost a parent wishes that, I would like one more time to say thank you. I would like just one more story, one more hug, one more walk together talking about nothing and everything. But if there was one thing I could say to my dad, I would thank him for loving my mom. I think that was the most important thing my dad did for me and my brothers. By how he loved my mom he showed me what to look for in a husband. The way he treated her taught me what it meant to be loyal to someone through good and bad times. Through his example by how he loved my mom, I knew not to ever settle for less as a woman, and I didn’t. By how he treated my mom with respect and genuine love, I knew women were truly daughters of God and of incredible worth. Knowing that has helped me more than anything else my father taught me. And to know this is the power that helps me every day. Because of my dad’s heart, I had the courage to try again with the love of my life (who had one of the best dads ever as well and encouraged us to get back together!😊). I am so grateful I did because my husband is just like my dad in so many ways.😊I hope today is a wonderful day for all to remember the best things about the dad in your life… my love to you all and the good men in your lives 🥰♥️
Marie said she gave Steve another shot after their 1985 divorce because he reminded her of George, who loved her mother with all of his heart. “The way he treated her taught me what it meant to be loyal to someone through good and bad times,” she explained. “Through his example by how he loved my mom, I knew not to ever settle for less as a woman, and I didn’t.”
After they got divorced, Marie married Brian Blosil in 1986, but 21 years later, they called it quits. The “Make the World Go Away” musician remained single until 2011 when she remarried Steve. “Nothing is an accident,” she told People in 2019 about reconnecting with her hubby. “I am a spiritual person. So [I believe] God has his timing.”
Marie and Steve have been together ever since. They even traveled to Utah to quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic. In March, Marie said they went into isolation because Steve “has diabetes” and her “immune system isn’t the greatest.” Although it was hard just staying at home, the Grammy nominee enjoyed the quality time she got to spend with her beloved.
“After growing up with a large family of brothers and then 36 years of raising my children, I’m enjoying being alone with my husband,” she gushed on Instagram. “It has been a blessing to have that time together especially after being apart for over 25 years!”
Now that they’re together again, nothing is going to Marie from being with the person she loves!