Father knows best. Marie Osmond credited her late dad, George Osmond, for helping her get back together with her husband, Steve Craig.

“Because of my dad’s heart, I had the courage to try again with the love of my life (who had one of the best dads ever as well,)” the “Read My Lips” singer gushed on Instagram on Sunday, June 21 for Father’s Day. “I am so grateful I did because my husband is just like my dad in so many ways.”

Marie said she gave Steve another shot after their 1985 divorce because he reminded her of George, who loved her mother with all of his heart. “The way he treated her taught me what it meant to be loyal to someone through good and bad times,” she explained. “Through his example by how he loved my mom, I knew not to ever settle for less as a woman, and I didn’t.”

After they got divorced, Marie married Brian Blosil in 1986, but 21 years later, they called it quits. The “Make the World Go Away” musician remained single until 2011 when she remarried Steve. “Nothing is an accident,” she told People in 2019 about reconnecting with her hubby. “I am a spiritual person. So [I believe] God has his timing.”

Marie and Steve have been together ever since. They even traveled to Utah to quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic. In March, Marie said they went into isolation because Steve “has diabetes” and her “immune system isn’t the greatest.” Although it was hard just staying at home, the Grammy nominee enjoyed the quality time she got to spend with her beloved.

Shutterstock

“After growing up with a large family of brothers and then 36 years of raising my children, I’m enjoying being alone with my husband,” she gushed on Instagram. “It has been a blessing to have that time together especially after being apart for over 25 years!”

Now that they’re together again, nothing is going to Marie from being with the person she loves!