Aww! Marie Osmond was so excited about the recent present her son Stephen Craig gifted her, she couldn’t help but gush about it on social media. The proud mom of eight gave a sweet shout-out to her eldest child as she explained the meaning behind the heartwarming gift.

“Over Christmas, my son Stephen went to the Holy Lands with his wonderful wife, Claire, and their darling three boys,” the 60-year-old beauty captioned her post on Sunday, February 16. “They brought a special gift to Claire’s parents and [my husband] Steve [Craig] and [I] from there, clay oil lamps from the time of Christ. The one I’m holding is theirs but I had to show you how tiny they are and how small the extra oil vase is that sits on the top of the lamp.”

The “Paper Roses” songstress — who is the proud mom of Stephen, 36, as well as Jessica Blosil, 32, Rachael Krueger, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, Abigail, 17, and late son Michael — explained why being gifted the clay oil lamps was such a meaningful gesture.

“They know how much I love the parable of the 10 virgins in the book of Matthew — I even have a painting in my home — and this lamp is the perfect reminder to keep our lamps full!” the Talk cohost continued. “In the parable, only those with enough oil for their lamps were able to enter the house of the bridegroom. For modern time interpretation, the oil is symbolic as being spiritually prepared, not just for the second coming but for our everyday lives.”

In the remainder of her lengthy caption, Marie detailed how the clay oil lamps are used to “keep our ‘spiritual oil’ maintained.” How cool!

Considering the Donny & Marie star is one of Hollywood’s most doting mamas, it’s no surprise she took advantage of being able to gush over her kids. However, now that her big brood of children are getting older, Marie has had her hands full being a proud grandmother. She even told Closer Weekly all about how she’ll do just about “anything” to put a smile on their little faces.

Instagram/Marie Osmond

“They’ll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color or they’ll make fake food in their kitchen and we’ll eat it,” the Dancing With the Stars alum exclusively shared with Closer in October 2019. “Whatever it is.”

“Three of them went to school this year,” she sweetly continued. “My 5-year-old one and the two 3 year olds went to kindergarten and just to see them start to love life and achieve … and they’re just so precious. I love them so much.”