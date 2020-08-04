Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines couldn’t be more proud to be the mom and dad of their five kids. When the former HGTV pair aren’t spending quality time with Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew, you can usually catch them gushing over their children in interviews and in sweet social media posts.

The longtime lovebirds started their family after tying the knot in 2003. Chip and Jo welcomed their eldest son, Drake, in 2005, followed by daughter Ella in 2006, and son Duke in 2008. Eight years after welcoming their fourth child, Emmie Kay, in 2010, the Fixer Upper alums’ youngest son, Crew, arrived in 2018.

Although the home renovation pair was a little overwhelmed following Crew’s birth, Joanna insisted having another baby at 40 was a blessing. “It’s amazing. It woke me up a little bit,” she told People in October 2018. “Life was doing its thing, and this baby — typically you feel tired — but this baby, he’s just like my second wind.”

Now that Crew is growing up and joining his older siblings in fun activities around their farm in Waco, Texas, Joanna and Chip are making sure to focus on their family. Even though two are working on multiple projects within their Magnolia empire, including the future launch of their upcoming TV network, they’re currently renovating a boutique hotel and much more, the couple’s kids will always be their No. 1 priority.

“Motherhood means everything to me. Everything else in my life can go away, but that’s my thing,” Joanna told Southern Living in September 2019. “That’s what wakes me up. It is my heart — these kids. Being a mom is at the core of who I am.”

The We Are the Gardeners author adores her kiddos so much, she insisted they’re always on her mind. “Everything I do, from the moment I get into my car to drive to work, I’m thinking, ‘Did I do everything I could to make those kids know that I love them?'” she explained. “I’m a segmented person, but there is not a moment when they’re not in my mind.”

Even though Jo and Chip have their hands full with their adorable brood, the couple previously teased the idea of having another baby. During an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in October 2019, the married duo dished why they could see “Crew having a little sibling” in the future.

“When I’m 50, Chip’s going to want more kids. Just know, this is going to be the headline forever — Jo’s pregnant again,” the doting mama hilariously quipped. “Chip with children is like business — there’s never too many.”

Looks like we’ll have to stay tuned for baby No. 6!

