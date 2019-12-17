After more than a year of waiting, Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines have finally announced when fans can expect the arrival of their new TV network. The beloved Fixer Upper alums took to social media to announce their network will officially be launching by October 2020.

“A little rusty but we’re back at it again!” Joanna, 41, wrote in a social media post on Monday, December 16. “Our network is launching October 2020 (which feels simultaneously so soon and yet so far away). Let the countdown begin!” Alongside her exciting message, she shared a series of photos of them shooting for their upcoming network. Yay!



Brian Ach/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fans of the iconic home renovation couple — who premiered their former TV show on HGTV in May 2013 — were over the moon regarding the highly anticipated news. “I’ve missed you both! Can’t wait for October 2020!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Congratulations, this is so exciting!” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “Yes!!!! The world needs more Chip and Jojo!”

The longtime couple — who are the proud parents of kids Drake, 14, Ella, 13, Duke, 11, Emmie Kay, 9, and Crew, 1 — first shared the news of their TV network launch while stopping by The Tonight Show last November. Chip and Jo told host Jimmy Fallon they were officially making their return to reality TV as their new network is set to replace the DIY Network.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote-unquote ‘You can tell your mother, but that’s it,’ so mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement — we are coming back to television,” the former HGTV hunk happily shared at the time. “You’re gonna get to see the kids grow up, you’ll get to see us — maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we’re excited to be back.”

There’s no doubt Chip and Joanna are powerhouses when it comes to dreaming up new business ideas. Just a few months after they announced the launch of their TV network in November 2018, a source exclusively told Closer Weekly the pair are looking to “fix up” their hometown of Waco, Texas, and make it part of their empire.

“They’re turning Waco into their own brand of paradise … They’re buying uptown property at a rapid rate, including a real castle and a historic museum just blocks from their Magnolia Market at the Silos,” the insider told Closer. “Chip and Jo feel the town could use some improving.”

Since then, Chip and Jo have also opened up a coffee shop, launched an exclusive bedding line at Target and completed a Harvard business course — among much more. We can’t wait to see what amazing things these two come up with in the future!