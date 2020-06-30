Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Eldest Daughter Ella Is Following in Their Footsteps! See Her Best Photos

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are the proud parents of five kids, but their sweetest photos of Ella Rose prove the couple’s eldest daughter is just like her mom and dad. Whether she’s helping out on the farm or designing something with her mama, the adorable teenager always makes sure to be in the center of the action.

Joanna revealed each of their children, Drake, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew, love being a part of their business endeavors, but it’s Ella who is most “like” the Magnolia founder. “I think she’ll follow in my footsteps and have her hand in a lot of things,” she once told People.

Even though Ella is still just a kid, Joanna said her little already has an idea of what she wants to be when she grows up. “Right now she wants to cook, be a lead designer and have a donut truck,” the doting mom dished.

Chip also once revealed Ella enjoys photography. The home renovation guru shared the most gorgeous photo of a sunrise taken by his talented daughter. “Good morning! Photo by: Ella,” he captioned the snap via Instagram.

Aside from adopting a love for life on the farm like Joanna and Chip, it seems Ella also embodies her mom and dad’s caring nature. The handsome hunk once shared a snap of the cutest note their little girl penned for Joanna, writing, “Our sweet and thoughtful Ella Rose. This made my day so I KNOW it made [Joanna’s]!”

In his heartwarming post, Chip showed off his daughter’s sticky note secured to the wall with a pin. “Mom! I love you so much! I hope you have an amazing day! You are such a hard worker! Love you!” Ella wrote before signing off her name.

With Chip and Joanna as her parents, it’s no surprise Ella is turning out to be a strong and confident person. “Being good parents is Chip and Joanna’s first priority,” an insider once told Closer Weekly, noting the famous family is all about spending “quality time” together.

“They always eat meals together at the table and their family nights include games like cards and checkers, then bedtime stories and prayers,” the source added. “In this house, mom’s rules include no cell phones or TV, homework first then play and no computers after 6 p.m. In the evening, the kids kick back by reading each other stories. Everyone says they have the perfect life.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the cutest photos of Chip and Jo’s daughter Ella!