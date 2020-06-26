Joanna Gaines’ Daughter Emmie Takes After the HGTV Star! See All Her Cutest Pics With Her Family

HGTV star Joanna Gaines posts plenty of photos of every one of her five kids, including her youngest daughter, Emmie, whom she shares with husband Chip Gaines.

Recently, she shared a picture of Emmie petting an adorable rabbit while sitting next to her brothers. “Two baby bunnies and a rock,” the TV personality captioned the snap.

Like her parents, the blonde beauty is religious and she likes to talk to God every now and then. Joanna realized Emmie’s faith in a higher power when she shared a photo of a drawing her daughter did in November 2018, which read, “Hi, God. What are you doing?”

“Walked into Emmie’s bathroom this morning and my heart stopped for a second when I thought she had Sharpied all over her vanity,” the Fixer Upper alum said on Instagram. “And then I took a moment and really read what she [had] wrote and thought, ‘Well that isn’t the worst thing to be permanent.’ Then I touched it and realized it was erasable. I stared at her question and loved the thought of it and that’s how she talks to God. May her faith always stay childlike.”

Emmie’s belief in God isn’t the only thing that impresses her parents. Chip’s daughter also knows how to bake. She showed her parents just how good she is at making cooking when Joanna let her do it herself in November 2019.

“She was determined to make up her own cookie recipe and I left the kitchen so she could surprise me (and so I wouldn’t micromanage her work in the kitchen),” the mom of five gushed on Instagram next to a photo of Emmie rolling the cookie dough. “Let’s just say this was one of my favorite cookies I’ve ever tasted!”

The Magnolia Story author said the treats were so good, they tasted like a “perfect blend of a shortbread cookie and chocolate chip cookie topped with a yummy icing.”

Plus, Emmie has the recipe down pat. After she wrote it down in her cookbook, she started calling it, “Emmie Kay’s chocolate chip kisses cookie.”

Scroll below to see all the rare photos Joanna has shared of her daughter!