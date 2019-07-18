For the past year, Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines have been enjoying their new life as a family of seven. Since welcoming their youngest son, 1-year-old Crew Gaines, last June, the former Fixer Upper stars have given fans glimpses into their lives by sharing some of the cutest snaps of their littlest bundle of joy.

In honor of Crew’s 1st birthday on June 22, the 41-year-old beauty shared a series of unseen pics from the day he arrived. “One year ago. What a gift you are to all of us sweet boy,” the We Are The Gardeners author — who is also the mom of Drake, 14; Ella Rose, 12; Duke, 10; and Emmie Kay, 9 — sweetly wrote in the caption.

We can’t believe it’s already been a full year since Chip, 44, and Jo began blessing our social media feeds with the most adorable pics of their youngest son.

Scroll down below to check out all the photos and videos the HGTV couple has shared of baby Crew!