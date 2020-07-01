Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Eldest Son Drake Is One Handy Kiddo! See His Most Adorable Photos

As the eldest son of Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, Drake Gaines has been by his dad and mom’s side throughout their showbiz success. Although the former HGTV stars are a little private when it comes to their family, every now and then they’ll share the cutest photos of Drake and their younger kids, Ella, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew.

Like his siblings, the adorable teenager — who was born in 2005 — enjoys following in his parents’ famous footsteps. Joanna once revealed Drake especially loves helping out when it comes to working behind the scenes.

“What I’ve noticed is [the kids] like being on the other side of the camera,” the Fixer Upper alum previously told People. “Drake loves the production side. He’s got this little app that he uses to makes movies.”

While Drake used to help out on the set of Fixer Upper, he’s had to come up with other ways to work on his skills since the hit HGTV show went off the air in 2018. Fortunately, Joanna dished he’s been helping her edit cooking tutorials to share on social media.

“Drake has filmed us making the chocolate chip cookie recipe from the first [Magnolia] cookbook,” the proud mama captioned an Instagram video baking chocolate chip cookies in her lavish kitchen in March 2020. Although her kiddo didn’t make an appearance in his mom’s clip, she made sure to give Drake proper credit.

When they’re not creating fun videos together, the We Are the Gardeners author said she prefers her children to be playing outside. In fact, Joanna said she comes up with new ways to keep Drake, Duke, Ella, Emmie Kay and Crew entertained without having to depend on phones for satisfaction.

“Every day, I’ll set cards out, puzzles, just to give them options,” she once explained on Today. “I think originally the kids thought — especially the boys — ‘Oh, this is gonna be wonderful, we get hours and hours of game time.’ And I’m kind of a strict mom when it comes to that, so giving them ideas outside of screen time and stuff like that.”

Considering her brood is quickly growing up, Joanna and Chip — who tied the knot in 2003 — are doing everything they can to raise confident and resilient kids. The home renovation star reflected on her life as a mom when Drake got his driver’s permit in February 2020.

“Drake waited in line for an hour and finally got called up to get his driver’s permit, and then my 15-year-old little boy drove home with Chip, and all of a sudden he is all grown up,” Joanna wrote alongside a photo of her son at the DMV. “Parenthood is all about training these babies up to eventually let them go. May we savor all the big and quiet moments along the way.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the cutest photos of Joanna and Chip’s son Drake!