He’s all grown up! When Joanna Gaines‘ son Drake recently got his driver’s permit, it reminded the mom of five that her kid isn’t a baby anymore. She recalled his journey into his teenage years in a long post she shared to Instagram on Monday, February 24.

“Drake waited in line for an hour and finally got called up to get his driver’s permit and then my 15 year old little boy drove home with Chip [Gaines] and all of a sudden he is all grown up,” it read.

The Fixer Upper star didn’t stop there. Seeing her boy get his permit made her think about her 19-month-old baby, Crew Gaines.

“It’s crazy because this morning I spent most of my time teaching Crew how to go up and down the stairs because he is still so wobbly (his weight is not distributed evenly quite yet). He used to reach for my hand when climbing the stairs so I could help him and now he insists on doing it himself,” she said.

“The gap between these two circumstances with my boys is wide but the feeling on both is somehow the same. So many hard and beautiful moments of beginnings and ends,” Joanna continued. “Parenthood is all about training these babies up to eventually let them go. May we savor all the big and quiet moments along the way. 💙.”

Joanna shares Drake, Crew and their siblings — Ella, 14, Duke, 11, and Emmie, 10 — with husband Chip. When she shared one of their sweet family traditions to Instagram on Friday, February 21, the TV personality asked her oldest son for help.

“A few years ago, @chipgaines and I made it a tradition to spend Valentine’s with the kids,” she wrote alongside a video Drake took of her in the kitchen. “We stay home, get all dressed up, and cook a fancy (and clearly messy) meal.”

“Plus, it was a good excuse to make some things out of my NEW cookbook — Magnolia Table, Volume 2!” the entrepreneur added. “A Gaines Family Tradition.”

Even though Drake will be the first one to leave the nest, he’ll always remember these great moments he’s had with his family!