It looks like Joanna Gaines is making the most of her quarantine! The beloved HGTV alum shared a rare video with 10-year-old daughter Emmie while cooking in the kitchen amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“After being home for almost two weeks now, everyone has found their own creative ways to spend their days,” Joanna, 41, captioned the IGTV video titled “Spinach Tortellini Soup — Magnolia Table, Volume 2” that she shared on Sunday, March 29.

“I’ve loved the extra time I’ve gotten in the kitchen to create and make meals for the family,” she sweetly continued. “I wanted to share another one of my recipes, spinach tortellini soup. It’s hearty and cozy, perfect for this Sunday afternoon. How are you finding ways to get creative at home?”

In the video, Joanna can be seen collecting the ingredients for the delicious meal. As the former Fixer Upper star — who is also the proud mom of kids Drake, 15, Ella, 14, Duke, 11, and Crew, 12 months, with husband Chip Gaines — explained the step-by-step process, Emmie offered extra hands for her mama in the kitchen.

“OK, Emmie, were going to pour six cups of chicken broth. Go ahead and pour that in there, please, ma’am?” the proud mama instructed as the youngster filled the pot. “The recipe calls for fire-roasted tomatoes, I don’t have fire-roasted tomatoes, but I have diced tomatoes that are canned so I used those,” she continued. “OK, Emmie, now you’re going to do half of a teaspoon of Italian seasoning.”

Instagram

Fans of the Magnolia Table author were overjoyed by Emmie’s rare appearance on her mom’s Instagram. “Love this!! Thank you for sharing. ❤️Also, can’t wait to get your new cookbook,” one user wrote, while another echoed, “Can’t get enough of your cooking shows, Joanna! Watching you cook with your family brings me such a sense of calm.” A third added, “Yum! Love your family!!”

Earlier this month, Joanna revealed she’d be giving fans more of a glimpse inside her life as a mom of five. Considering social distancing measures were implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the business mogul said she, Chip and the rest of the Magnolia family were “looking for ways to focus on how we can make the most of our time spent at home.”

“So here’s what we’re gonna do: for the next few days, we’re going to share a new challenge and/or activity that we can all get in on together and share,” she explained in her post on March 19. “To kick it off, Drake has filmed us making the chocolate chip cookie recipe from the first cookbook.”

We hope Joanna and her family are staying safe during this scary time.

