Another milestone! Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines had a lot celebrate once they realized just how big their baby boy, Crew, has been getting lately. On Monday, July 15, Chip announced that the 1-year-old has already started walking on his own without mom and dad helping him. How cool is that?!

“Little crew took his 1st steps today … It was a good day!” the proud dad of five gushed about him via Instagram next to a cute photo of Crew standing seemingly mid-walk. The former Fixer Upper star’s fans obviously thought this was the most adorable thing they’d ever seen.

“How awesome! These moments go so fast enjoy! ❤️,” one of the HGTV alum’s fans wrote in the comments. Another said, “What a pic!!! So sweet!! ❤️😊,” and a third joked, “Uh oh, he’s mobile now!! That’s a whole new challenge! 😍😊😂.”

Chip and Joanna are also parents to Crew’s older siblings — Duke, Drake, Emmie, and Ella. Even though all of their children have their own personalities, Joanna previously admitted that welcoming Crew in June 2018 has changed her life in so many ways she could have never imagined.

“I kid with people, ‘If you ever want to feel young again, have a baby at 40,’” the Magnolia Table author previously joked to People. “It’s brought this whole new thing for me where I’m a lot more laid-back. People joke that I’m the ‘Fun Jo’ now.”

Not only that, but baby Crew has taught Jo more about relaxation and taking time off for herself. “I realized there has to be spontaneity, and schedules kind of go out the door,” she explained. “It’s like, ‘Hey, if I don’t get to it, it’s fine.’ I’ve just relaxed so much more, and it’s been fun for me.”

Baby Crew hasn’t realized it yet, but he brings the entire Gaines family so much joy!