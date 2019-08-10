How sweet! Chip Gaines decided to add another member to his growing family by surprising his wife, Joanna, and their children with a new puppy!

Joanna, 41, took to Instagram on Friday, August 9 to reveal the news with all her fans and followers. “Chip told me he hadn’t surprised us in a while with a new animal and that it was long overdue,” the TV personality wrote alongside two photos of their new pet. “We now have more dogs than children 😂 #englishmastiff.” The designer even shared a video of her youngest child, Crew, 1, taking some small steps while his puppy eagerly follows.

Take a look at the adorable dog below!

Fans were loving the new English Mastiff, as they took to the comments section to react. “This is absolutely precious!!! They are going to be best friends!!!” one person said. Another added, “Are you kidding me?! Babies AND puppies in the same post?!”

This is of course not the first pet the Gaines family have welcomed — they also have numerous cows, horses, chickens and more on their property. In fact, Chip, 44, has surprised his loved ones before. It was during the holidays in 2017 when he brought home a kitten. “I go out of town for one night …” Joanna captioned a snap of their new kitty beside a Christmas tree.

Chip is clearly all about surprises, because he even once brought home a baby… goat! “Chip woke the kids up this morning with this sweet baby goat … cutest wake up call ever,” Jonna shared on Instagram alongside a pic of the animal.

Aside from all their pets, the Fixer Upper couple also have four more wonderful kids, including Crew — Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 12, Duke, 10, and Emmie Kay, 9. Quite the full house!

It is always so great seeing an update from this incredible family — we look forward to learning what animal they bring in next!