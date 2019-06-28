She is already a success story, but it seems like Joanna Gaines‘ hard work tendencies is rubbing off on her youngest child Crew, as the little one was spotted hanging around her office.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photo of her baby boy, 1, taking a crawl through her work space. “Don’t tell my little office buddy that I’m just now getting around to ordering his birth announcements … one year late is surely better than never, right? In my defense this year has FLOWN by,” the HGTV star wrote alongside an adorable pic of Crew on a couch, peaking out the window.

The sweet reactions poured in, as fans took to the comments section to respond. “Sharing your time with Crew and your other four children, when do you have time to turn around lol? Love to all,” one person nicely said. Another added, “I think the whole world already knows! Such a cutie.”

The TV personality shares Crew and four other kids — daughters Emmie Kay, 9, and Ella Rose, 13, and sons Duke, 13, and Drake, 14 — with her husband, Chip Gaines. And there’s a reason their children are all about hard work like their folks: they have the same entrepreneurial spirit, as the group is always at their parents’ Magnolia headquarter in Waco, Texas.

“They love being here,” Joanna once told People about her little ones enjoying taking part in their business. “I always try to involve them with what we’re doing at work.” In fact, each child even has a task to do. “Each kid has their own thing. Drake loves the production side, so in the summer he’s up with the guys, and they’re teaching him how to edit,” she explained.

The designer added, “Then Ella is like me. I think she’ll follow in my footsteps and have her hand in a lot of things. Right now she wants to cook, be a lead designer and have a donut truck.” And Duke and Emmie? Well, they are all about talking with customers!

Looks like Crew and the others are well on their way to become just as successful!