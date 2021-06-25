Joanna Gaines’ Garden on Her Waco Farm Is So Magical! Take a Tour of the Gorgeous Nursery

Joanna Gaines lives on an expansive farm in Waco, Texas, with her husband, Chip Gaines, and their five kids. The former HGTV couple’s property sits on more than 40 acres of land and has so many enviable perks, including a magical garden where Jo grows beautiful flowers, herbs and more.

The Fixer Upper star has shown off her gorgeous nursery many times before, unveiling her beautiful array of blossoms, as well as fruits and vegetables. In mid-June, Joanna gave a glimpse of the garden “in full bloom” and featured her youngest son, Crew, wandering through the rows of plants.

The doting mom — who shares Crew and older kids Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie with Chip — also posted a snapshot of her children carrying their favorite flowers in a bag earlier in the month. “Picking some dara from the garden for today’s Fixer Upper reveal,” she captioned the pic.

In addition to the lovely perennials, the World Needs Who You Were Made to Be author grows produce, including strawberries, carrots and more. Joanna revealed she gets help from her little ones when she shared a photo of her youngest tot snacking on strawberries.

“This is Crew’s version of quality control,” the TV personality hilariously captioned the April 2020 post. While celebrating Easter the year earlier in April 2019, Joana shared the cutest snap of Chip and the kids picking carrots in the garden, writing, “Happy Easter from the Farm!”

As a home renovation expert, Joanna takes her gardening very seriously. That’s why she makes sure to maintain the nursery in the off-season. At the time she closed out the 2019 season, the Kansas native explained why gardening has become such an important hobby in her life.

“It will be a couple months before the garden comes back to life. Every fall, when it lays bare and quiet, I’m reminded that this season of rest is so essential for the soil, preparing it for the beauty and the bounty that’s to come,” she penned in November 2019. “As our family heads into what’s typically the busiest season of the year, I’m grateful for days like today and the simple reminder that rest — as good as it is for the soil — is good for the soul too.”

To take a tour of Joanna’s magical garden, scroll through the gallery of photos below!