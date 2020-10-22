Donny Osmond and his wife, Debbie Osmond, have “big” news! The Donny & Marie star and his longtime love announced they’re “working” on a “fun side project” together: the new Donny Osmond Home product line.

“With this worldwide pandemic and many of us quarantining in our homes, Debbie and I felt the urge to return to the basics and our main passions- home and family,” the 62-year-old wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, October 21. “We’ve decided to focus solely on the Donny Osmond Home products that we absolutely love.”

The married couple’s new product line will offer pillows, rugs and other home decor items that boast a “relaxed, casual and uncluttered style,” Donny explained, noting the products are a reflection of their “style” and “love for home and family.”

Working with Debbie, 61, has been something the Masked Singer alum really “[enjoys] doing,” he sweetly added of his wife of 42 years, with whom he shares sons Donald Osmond, Jr., 41, Jeremy Osmond, 39, Brandon Osmond, 35, Christopher Osmond, 29, and Joshua Osmond, 22. “We’re excited we finally get to share it with you! I hope you’ll join us in making your home a place you absolutely love.”

The I Can See Your Voice star also jokingly offered fans some cute ideas for how they could use his merchandise to make their abode a “more comfortable and inviting” place. “Try opening up the shades to let in the morning light. Do you need some new pillows on that old sofa? Maybe a new rug in the family room?” he hilariously wrote. “I know … new bedding! That’s what you need.”

Aside from Donny Osmond Home — which is set to launch on Saturday, October 24, at 9 a.m. — the Dancing With the Stars alum teased the “upcoming release” of his 63rd album. “It’s almost ready,” he dished. “Trust me, the wait will be worth it!”

Ever since Donny announced the new album in January 2019, he’s been keeping fans updated with the progress. At the time the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer and the blonde beauty celebrated their latest wedding anniversary in May 2020, the proud hubby revealed he’s dedicating a song on his album to his special love.

“I’m in the process of writing a song about [Debbie] right now,” the entertainer gushed. “In my opinion, it’s turning out to be the very song that I’ve been missing to complete my new album. It’s really beautiful, just like her.”

Donny and Debbie are such a dynamic duo!