Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Madly in Love! See the Cutest Things the Couple Have Said About Marriage

Before building their Magnolia empire, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines built an incredible relationship that has been the foundation of all their success. The design duo met back in 2001 in the cutest way. It was only just the start of their epic love story. Over the years, the Fixer Upper stars have continued to share sweet memories and sentiments about each other with their fans.

While both Chip and Joanna attended Baylor University, they actually ended up meeting for the first time in Waco, Texas, years later. Joanna’s father owned an automotive shop where he proudly displayed his daughter’s photo on the wall. Chip, a customer at the shop, was smitten with the brunette beauty just from seeing the photo.

“I knew I’d marry her one day just by the picture on the wall,” the television personality told PopSugar in June 2018.

The pair eventually met in person at the shop and the rest was history. They got married in 2003 and welcomed their eldest child, son Drake, in 2005. Their daughter Ella Rose arrived in 2006. The home renovation gurus decided to expand their family for the third time, with son Duke arriving in 2008. Baby No. 4, daughter Emmie Kay, was born in 2010.

Three years later, Chip and Joanna landed their first HGTV show, Fixer Upper. The hit series aired for five successful seasons on the home design network before airing its final episode in April 2018. That year, the lovebirds announced they were expecting their fifth child together. Their youngest son, Crew, was born in June 2018.

In addition to raising their beautiful family together, the couple debuted a revival of Fixer Upper on their own channel, Magnolia Network, in July 2021. Even with multiple businesses, building their own hotel and producing several successful series, the parents of five make sure they always have downtime to spend with their little ones.

“Since Chip and I try to go on a date night once a week, we don’t feel the need to keep holidays like Valentine’s Day all to ourselves,” the Magnolia Table author told Traditional Home in May 2017. “We set the table fancy, we all get dressed up, and we serve a big, beautiful candlelight dinner. It’s our kids’ favorite too. I’ll never forget one year we served lobster, and Chip chased all the kids around the house with a lobster. It was hilarious!”

