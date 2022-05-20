Fixer Upper host Joanna Gaines radiates beauty both on and off screen. The Magnolia Network star is an expert when it comes to creating beautiful rooms in people’s homes and welcoming them into her own home with her cooking show, Magnolia Table. She has shared many glimpses of her life with five kids and her husband, Chip Gaines on social media, and several makeup-free photos relaxing in their cozy Waco, Texas, abode.

The New York Times bestselling author finds inspiration all around her that has helped her gain a new perspective on beauty over the years.

“As I am getting older, the idea of beauty is very different for me, yes, I am getting gray hairs and wrinkles, but I feel more beautiful now because I know I have a great purpose,” the television personality said in a February 2018 blog. “I know I’m meant to raise my children well, to love my husband well and to help others in their home. When I do these things, that’s when I feel beautiful.”

Joanna has taken all the important lessons she has learned about self-love over the years and passed them down to her kids, Drake, Duke Ella Rose, Emmie Kay and Crew.

“Beauty comes in so many different forms, whether it’s a delicate rose in the garden or the tender touch of a child,” she continued. “Not until I stopped being so hard on myself did I start noticing beauty in other places, and that was freeing and refreshing … So many times in our culture, we focus on the external and forget that we have to tend to our hearts.”

Much of Joanna’s time at work is spent in front of the camera. When she does wear makeup, the mom of five finds joy in applying it herself, especially when it came to filming Fixer Upper, which aired from 2013 to 2018 on HGTV.

“The great thing about Fixer Upper is that I’m able to do my own hair and makeup on the go,” she wrote in a 2016 blog post. “This is actually my choice, and I don’t really love to have a team of people swarming me to touch up my blush and shine spots. So, I just carry around a pretty basic little bag of makeup to get me through the longer filming days.”

Keep scrolling to see Joanna’s beautiful makeup-free photos.