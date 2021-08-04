Joanna and Chip Gaines Complete Each Other! A Roundup of the HGTV Couple’s Cutest Photos Together

If you were wondering what a near-perfect couple looks like, then all you’d have to do is a glance at all the adorable photos Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines have taken together. The HGTV couple has been going strong for the last two decades, and they’ve created one of the sweetest families in all of showbiz.

The Magnolia Network owners’ love story goes back to 2001 when they first met at Joanna’s father’s automotive store in Waco, Texas. The Baylor University alums, who graduated three years apart, crossed paths when Chip went into the shop for a repair where Joanna was working.

Recalling the moment he first laid eyes on the Fixer Upper star, Chip said he knew in that split-second that Joanna was “The One” for him. “Her dad made the mistake of putting a pic of the family behind the counter at his [automotive] shop,” he gushed to PopSugar in 2018. “I knew I’d marry her one day just by the picture on the wall.”

Fortunately, Joanna was captivated by Chip’s “sincere smile,” the We Are the Gardeners author told the outlet. “We met in the waiting area and hit it off immediately … he was genuinely engaging.”

Upon meeting, Chip and Jo went on their first date, and it wasn’t long before the two fell in love. After getting engaged in 2002, the power couple said “I do” at the Earle Harrison House in Waco, Texas, in May 2003.

Throughout the early years of their marriage, Chip and Jo worked on getting their Magnolia empire off the ground while starting a family. They welcomed their first child, Drake, in 2005, followed by Ella in 2006, Duke in 2008 and Emmie in 2010. The duo’s youngest child, Crew, made his arrival nearly a decade later in 2018.

The home renovation superstars have certainly accomplished a lot in terms of their careers, but Chip and Jo have also managed to maintain their strong bond. For Joanna, the doting parent doesn’t have to think twice about choosing her husband and children over work because family is her “top priority.”

“Motherhood means everything to me. Everything else in my life can go away, but that’s my thing. That’s what wakes me up. It is my heart — these kids,” she once marveled to Southern Living. “Being a mom is at the core of who I am.”

To see Chip and Jo’s cutest photos together, scroll through the gallery below!