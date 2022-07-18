Home Town stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier first captivated viewers when they made their HGTV debut in 2016. In the years that followed, the pair landed several spinoffs, wrote books and shared their journey living in their own Laurel, Mississippi, home. Keep scrolling to find out more details about their marriage and whether they are still together.

How Did Erin and Ben Napier Meet?

Erin and Ben met in college in 2004. She was working on the school yearbook and was scheduled to interview Ben after the pair had a few chance interactions. The Lantern House author felt an instant attraction to the former youth minister.

“He was like a celebrity crush to me,” she gushed to People in April 2020 about meeting her hubby. “He was the president of every club and very popular but not exclusive. I would see someone eating alone in the cafeteria, and there was Ben, pulling up a chair beside them.”

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

The pair hit it off and it didn’t take long for them to profess their love for each other after six days.

“It shook me to my core to hear him say that. After only six days, and knowing he’d never said that to anyone before me — I was overjoyed,” Erin wrote in a December 2010 blog post. “I didn’t doubt his sincerity, and nothing about it seemed unreasonable. I was more certain of it than many things in my life.”

The master craftsman proposed to Erin in September 2007 at a bookstore. They got married in November 2008 at the University of Mississippi’s Paris Yates Chapel. After moving into their craftsman cottage, Erin began sharing photos of their renovations online. Their home was featured in Southern Weddings in 2014 and caught the attention of an HGTV producer. Two years later, the first season of Home Town premiered on the network and became an instant hit with viewers.

Are Erin and Ben Napier Still Together?

Erin and Ben’s fairytale romance has withstood the test of time! The design duo are still happily married and tackling renovation projects around Mississippi. Ben landed his own spinoff, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, in 2021. Another spinoff called Home Town Takeover aired that same year.

In April 2022, the pair expanded their empire to a fourth show called Home Town Kickstart. The series featured HGTV stars leading home design projects across the U.S. with insight from Erin and Ben.

​​”Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for Home Town and we’ve seen how these improvements change a community for the better,” Ben told HGTV at the time. “Now, with help from HGTV, we’re going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country.”

On top of all of their professional milestones, Erin and Ben celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in November 2021.

“​I’m so very thankful for you and the life we’ve made together. Thank you for loving me,” the New York Times bestselling author wrote on Instagram next to a photo from their wedding.

How Many Children Do Erin and Ben Napier Have?

Erin and Ben dreamed of starting a family together after they wed. However, the former graphic designer was diagnosed with a perforated appendix after 10 years of suffering from intense stomach pains. She underwent several surgeries and thought the prospect of having children was slipping away.

“I was very sad. And not knowing is always the biggest hurdle for me to overcome,” she shared of her health struggles in an October 2018 interview with People. “I like to have proof. And we had no proof that I would be able to have kids.”

On Mother’s Day in 2017, Erin found out she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. Their eldest daughter, Helen, was born in January 2018. Their youngest daughter, Mae, was born in May 2021. The proud parents of two could not be happier watching their daughters grow up in their gorgeous home!