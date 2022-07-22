Parenthood has been so rewarding for Erin Napier and Ben Napier! The Home Town hosts welcomed their first child together, daughter Helen, in 2018. Helen became a big sister in May 2021 when her little sister, Mae, was born. The proud parents have been sharing the cutest photos of Helen’s biggest milestones since she arrived.

Erin and Ben got married in 2008 after meeting in college. The pilot for their hit show aired in 2016 and became an instant success on HGTV. In October 2017, the graphic designer announced her first pregnancy in a Laurel Mercantile blog post. At the time of the big announcement, she was seven months pregnant.

“She’s a girl and we will name her after my grandmother,” Erin wrote. “My prayer for Helen is that she will be brave and kind. I pray that she will not be bullied the way I was and that she will be a protector of the ones who are. I pray that she will learn that from her father, the protector who loves the people in his life so well.”

In a January 2018 Instagram post, Erin revealed that she had given birth to her little one. She shared several photos of Helen after her arrival, including a heartwarming snap of Ben smiling at his daughter.

“She showed up two weeks early, but I think it’s better that way because I got a great night’s sleep before rushing to the hospital,” the blonde beauty told HGTV about her delivery. “I know as we got closer to the big day, I would’ve been too anxious to sleep.”

Helen broke her tibia and fibula during a day at the playground in January 2021. Luckily, her family was by her side during every step of her recovery. In a February 2021 Instagram post, Erin revealed that the tot “found all sorts of ways to get around the house without walking.”

After making a full recovery, Helen continued to demonstrate a love for art like her mom and also took ballet lessons. After three years of being an only child, she began adjusting to being a big sister after Mae was born.

“Helen is never, ever ugly toward her baby,” the doting mom told Us Weekly in March 2022. “This morning, they were having a ball playing together. It was the first time where Helen was really playing with her. Like, they were friends and not just like, ‘Don’t take my toy.’”

