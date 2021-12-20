‘Home Town’ Stars Erin and Ben Napier Are Madly in Love! See Their Cutest Photos Together

Erin Napier and Ben Napier are always proving that their relationship is like a fairytale. The Home Town stars met when they were students at Jones County Junior College in 2004. They had an instant connection and knew that they would one day get married. In 2008, the HGTV couple said ‘I do’ and have been living happily in Mississippi ever since.

“He was like a celebrity crush to me,” Erin told People in April 2020 about meeting Ben in college. “He was the president of every club and very popular but not exclusive. I would see someone eating alone in the cafeteria, and there was Ben, pulling up a chair beside them.”

The design duo never expected to find fame and land their own television show. The children’s book author often shared blogs and Instagram photos with her followers about living in Laurel, Mississippi. Erin was contacted by a producer at HGTV who had become a fan of her content. Even after Home Town took off in 2016, the couple still remains true to their humble roots.

“I am still that quiet, sometimes shy girl who fell madly in love with the big, bearded, boisterous son of a preacher,” Erin shared in an October 2018 blog for Guideposts.

Erin and Ben have grown so much together, and are raising two beautiful daughters, Helen and Mae. Helen was born in January 2018 just as season 2 of Home Town was airing on television. In a December 2020 interview with People, the proud parents shared that they turned down a lot of opportunities because “nothing is worth missing out on memories together with Helen.” Their second daughter, Mae, was born in May 2021.

The pair have been sharing glimpses of their life outside of their television show on social media. Whether it’s baking cookies or lounging in front of the fireplace in their 1925 craftsman cottage, it is clear that their bond is unbreakable.

“We just don’t know any other way. I mean, this is something we were talking about the other night, but we grew up together,” Erin shared with People in December 2021. “I was 19 when we met and now I’m 36. I’ve spent most of my life with Ben. It’s getting to the point where it’s about to be I’ve been with you longer than I haven’t.”

Scroll to see the cutest photos of Erin and Ben.