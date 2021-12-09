Relationship goals! Erin Napier and Ben Napier currently star in their own HGTV home renovation show, Home Town. Even with their increased popularity, the power couple is still very humble and puts their family first. The proud parents of daughters Helen and Mae are always sharing sweet comments about each other that prove their love runs deep.

Erin and Ben met at college in 2004. She was the editor of the yearbook and was working on a feature story about Ben. The design expert shared in a December 2019 Instagram post that Ben was her “biggest crush.” They went on their first date after taking yearbook photos and quickly knew six days later that they would get married someday when Ben professed his love for Erin.

“It shook me to my core to hear him say that. After only six days, and knowing he’d never said that to anyone before me — I was overjoyed,” the mother of two wrote in a December 2010 blog post. “I didn’t doubt his sincerity, and nothing about it seemed unreasonable. I was more certain of it than many things in my life.”

In 2007, Ben popped the question at a bookstore with a handwritten leather-bound book about two college students who fell in love. Erin wrote in a July 2011 blog post that the proposal was the “most shocking and beautiful moment” of her life. The Laurel Mercantile owners were married on November 22, 2008. Each year on their anniversary, the couple exchange sweet posts on Instagram with throwback wedding photos and videos.

“Found our old wedding video and got a little teary. 12 years ago today. Still so thankful to be your wife,” Erin wrote in a November 2020 Instagram post.

On Mother’s Day in 2017, Erin found out she was pregnant with their first child. They welcomed their daughter, Helen, in January 2018, just after Home Town took off. Erin found out she was pregnant again in September 2021 while filming their hit HGTV show and its spinoff, Hometown Takeover. The Mississippi natives welcomed their second daughter, Mae, in May 2021.

“While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They’re already so in love with each other!” the pair told People after Mae’s birth.

Scroll to see Erin and Ben’s sweetest quotes about their marriage.