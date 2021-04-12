Congratulations are in order for Erin Napier and Ben Napier who are expecting baby No. 2! The HGTV couple shared the news of their pregnancy and revealed their family is growing after welcoming their first daughter, Helen, more than three years ago.

The Home Town stars announced their second pregnancy in April 2021. “We’re having another baby!” Erin and Ben told People, noting the doting mom is expected to give birth to a beautiful baby girl in May.

According to the duo, the longtime lovebirds — who married in 2008 — learned about their pregnancy while filming their HGTV series Home Town in Laurel, Mississippi, in September 2020. At the time, the two were also juggling their new show, Home Town Takeover, which they shot in Wetumpka, Alabama.

Considering Erin and Ben, as well as their first child, Helen, have been traveling the country and filming while preparing for baby No. 2, it’s “all [been] a blur,” Ben joked. “The last six months of 2020 really, you know, it was rough.”

Erin added, “We were like, ‘Ooh, this is going to be tough, but we can do it.’ We don’t remember anything, but I’m glad somebody was filming all of it.”

Following the announcement, Erin took to Instagram to marvel over the baby news. Though she said she was thrilled to be “adding another little face to [their] home videos and photo albums,” she was even happier to have kept her pregnancy out of the public.

“Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I’m deeply thankful that we’ve had almost eight months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends,” she wrote on Instagram on April 11.

In her lengthy post, Erin recalled how she “put away the changing table supplies” after Helen — who arrived in 2018 — didn’t need them anymore. “I put it away in the guest room closet and then I cried because I thought how lonesome Helen must feel up there in her crib beside an empty room every night.”

The home renovation guru said she so badly “wanted” to give Helen a little sibling. “Someone to stand with her when we can’t someday,” she penned. “We are so thankful.”

