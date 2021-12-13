Home Town stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier shot to fame on their hit HGTV series and scored several spinoffs. The couple are always giving back to their town of Laurel, Mississippi, renovating homes and making dreams come true. Through all of their success, the thing they pride the most is raising two beautiful daughters, Helen and Mae.

Erin and Ben have been going strong since 2004 when they met in college. They instantly fell in love and knew that they were going to get married someday. Ben pulled off the most romantic proposal in a bookstore in 2007, and the design experts were married the following year. On Mother’s Day in 2017, Erin and Ben found out they were expecting their first child. The news came as a surprise to the couple after Erin was diagnosed with a perforated appendix.

“It was a new lease on life. After 10 years and dozens of specialists, having the answer was life-changing,” Erin told People in May 2020 about learning of her diagnosis. “I could stop being afraid to eat! I stopped being afraid it was something long-term.”

Helen was born in January 2018, just days before the second season of Home Town was set to premiere on HGTV. The blonde tot arrived two weeks early, and the duo documented the entire experience of becoming first-time parents on social media. The Laurel Mercantile Co. owners announced in April 2021 that they were expecting their second child, news they only shared with their family for eight months. Their second daughter, Mae, was born on May 28, 2021.

“While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They’re already so in love with each other!” the couple told People after becoming proud parents of two.

Erin and Ben are raising their kids in their 1925 craftsman cottage that they decorated to fit their personal style. The home is cozy and offers plenty of space for Helen to play and spend time with her baby sister. The graphic design maven is always sharing photos of the family lounging together on the sofa or cooking up delicious meals in the kitchen. For Erin, raising children in Laurel has been very important.

“This is the soil I grew from. The people and places and traditions are part of my DNA,” the mom of two told SheKnows in May 2021. “Ben never had a hometown growing up, and it’s something he’s thankful to have now. I don’t know how we could do what we do without our family and friends surrounding us, sharing dinner every night.”

