Erin Napier and Ben Napier are one of the most popular HGTV couples. The duo from Laurel, Mississippi shot to fame with their show Home Town, and even star in several spinoffs. After finding success with their incredible home improvement and design skills, Erin and Ben have a pretty impressive net worth.

Erin and Ben have a combined estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Exact Net Worth. The couple met in college when Erin was the design editor of the yearbook. After working on a story about Ben, the pair instantly clicked. They were married on November 22, 2008.

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

In 2014, Erin and Ben’s stunning 1925 craftsman cottage was featured in a spread for Southern Weddings Magazine. It was only just the start of people noticing their unique design skills. The mom of two started gaining more followers on Instagram after the story about their 100-year-old house was published. A producer from HGTV took notice of Erin’s online presence and decided to reach out.

“She sent us an email and said, ‘This might sound crazy, but I’ve been stalking you on social media, and I’d like to put you guys on TV,’” Ben told People in April 2020. “I was like, ‘Really? Why?’”

At the time, the couple owned their own stationery company and were in complete disbelief. Home Town launched in 2017 and became an instant hit, thanks to Erin’s eye for design and Ben’s woodworking experience. The spinoff Home Town Takeover followed the couple’s journey renovating homes in Wetumpka, Alabama. A second spinoff, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, launched on Discovery+.

“I’ve always loved the bigger projects we do for Home Town because Erin and I help make a difference for homeowners and for entire neighborhoods,” the former youth minister told Deadline in August 2021. “Now I have the added bonus of sharing more of my passion on Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. Showcasing the patience and detail that goes into woodworking with fans who wanted to see more of that process is a dream come true.”

In addition to building their home improvement empire on television, Ben and Erin own Laurel Mercantil Co. with several other families from their hometown. The store sells some of Ben’s handmade woodworking projects, books and candles that were all made in the U.S. They were able to open up two retail locations in Laurel in what they describe on their companies website as their “dream.”

In 2018, the design mavens wrote a memoir called Make Something Good Today. Erin also wrote a children’s book called The Lantern House due out in 2022. Even after finding fame, the couple has remained humble and appreciative of everything they have.

“Always keep your family and the people you’ve always known first, no matter how weird and crazy this all gets,” Ben told E! in May 2017. “As long as you focus on the family and friends who’ve always been there, then everything will be okay. The things that were important before TV, keep them after TV — that’s the best advice anyone has given us.”