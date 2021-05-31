Erin Napier and husband Ben Napier are officially a family of four! The HGTV star gave birth to the couple’s second child, a daughter named Mae, on May 28. The proud mom shared the happy news alongside a snapshot of polaroid photos of baby No. 2.

“Mae,” the 35-year-old reality star simply wrote in the caption with a pink growing heart emoji on Sunday, May 30. In the post, Erin showed off a few pictures of her little bundle of joy, as well as dad Ben, 37, holding Mae in his arms.

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

The Home Town hosts — who wed in 2008 and already share 3-year-old daughter Helen — also opened up to People about their newborn’s arrival. Erin and Ben gushed over their family’s expansion, telling the outlet Mae arrived at 8:23 a.m. on Friday, and weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 19.5 inches long.

“While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have,” the happy parents marveled. “They’re already so in love with each other!”

The news of baby No. 2’s birth comes a little more than a month after they announced they were expecting their second child. The lovebirds revealed they were pregnant with another baby during an April 2020 episode of their reality show Home Town, and Erin later spoke about her pregnancy on Instagram.

“By now, most of you know that in just a few weeks, we will be adding another little face to our home videos and photo albums,” the TV star penned alongside a video collage, explaining the reason she decided to announce her pregnancy so late.

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

“Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I’m deeply thankful that we’ve had almost eight months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends,” she added.

Erin said she was happier than ever to be a mom of one, but because she always yearned to give Helen a baby sister or brother, she was over the moon about expanding their brood. “We wanted that for Helen. Someone to stand with her when we can’t someday,” she shared. “We are so thankful.”

Congratulations to the happy family!