Erin Napier Loves Spending Time At the Beach With Her Kids! See the HGTV Star’s Beautiful Swimsuit Photos

Home Town’s Erin Napier and Ben Napier have shared their sweet love story with fans since their show debuted on HGTV in 2016. The pair have since welcomed two daughters together, Helen and Mae, and continue to prove that they are each other’s biggest fans. Ben has gushed over his beautiful wife in a series of swimsuit photos taken during trips to the beach.

Erin and Ben continue to renovate homes in their town of Laurel, Mississippi, as a team. The design duo met in college in 2004 and professed their love for each other a week after their first date. The television stars got engaged in 2007 and got married one year later. Their eldest daughter, Helen, arrived in 2018.

The master craftsman snapped a photo of his wife and Helen spending time on a boat in August 2020. Erin wore a one-shoulder swimsuit in the snap. Ben’s heartfelt caption truly made fans’ hearts melt.

“My two dream girls. Got them 13 years apart,” he wrote. “They have the same blonde hair, the same personalities, they are both stubborn as mules and neither one of them will snuggle me unless it’s on their terms. I’m completely head over heels in love with and obsessed with them.”

The pair announced they were expecting their second child together in April 2021 after keeping the pregnancy a secret for eight months. Mae arrived one month later, and they could not be happier as a family of four.

“While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They’re already so in love with each other!” the lovebirds told People after welcoming Mae.

As two of the most popular faces on the home design network, business owners and parents, Erin and Ben have made it clear that their girls are the center of their universe.

“If we are going to go on the road for [Home Town] Takeover, or if we’re going to do media stuff in New York, then we’re going to have to bring our family along with us,” the doting dad told People in December 2021. “And so, that’s how we do it. We don’t fold on our family time.”

Keep scrolling to see Erin’s beautiful swimsuit photos.