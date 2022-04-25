HGTV duo Erin Napier and Ben Napier never expected to land their life-changing show, Home Town, on the popular design network. The television stars from the historic district of Laurel, Mississippi, first welcomed viewers into their lives in 2016. Since then, fans have been curious to know more about the home renovation experts.

Erin and Ben, college sweethearts who got married in 2008, help renovate historic homes, creating dream spaces for their clients. The happy couple first gained notoriety after their own home was featured in a 2014 spread on Southernweddings.com. They shared details about their 1925 craftsman cottage that they furnished with their incredible design expertise.

“We like shopping flea markets and architectural salvage, or Ben builds things himself,” the mom of two told the outlet. “I’m not impressed by money or expensive things. My sofa is a crazy comfy hand-me-down from mama, and we had a custom white denim slipcover made for it. All of the old family portraits of our grandparents and parents are in mismatched brown frames we found at dollar stores all over town.”

On top of becoming one of the most popular pairs in the home design space, Erin and Ben also became parents. The couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Helen, in 2018. Their second daughter, Mae, arrived in 2021. Season 6 of Home Town premiered that year, a dream come true for Erin and Ben.

“The way it all happened was crazy,” Ben told People in April 2020. “It was never something we thought would turn into a career.”

Balancing life with two young children and a popular television series with several spinoffs isn’t always easy, but Erin and Ben make it look effortless. At the heart of their show is their beautiful connection that has only gotten stronger over the years because they approach everything as a team.

“We just don’t know any other way. I mean, this is something we were talking about the other night, but we grew up together,” Erin shared with People in December 2021. “I was 19 when we met, and now, I’m 36. I’ve spent most of my life with Ben. It’s getting to the point where it’s about to be I’ve been with you longer than I haven’t.”

