Though they have become some of the most famous faces on HGTV with their hit show, Home Town, Erin Napier and Ben Napier have remained incredibly humble. The couple, who live in Laurel, Mississippi, have amassed a global fanbase that is curious about their everyday lives outside of the show. One of the things fans have taken notice of on social media is how tall Ben looks while standing next to his wife.

Erin and Ben met in college in 2004 and fell in love with each other in a span of six days. After a romantic bookstore proposal, the home renovation experts got married in a beautiful ceremony at the University of Mississippi’s Paris Yates Chapel in 2008. Erin started her blog in 2010 to share stories about everything from falling in love with Ben to sharing old photos of their families. In a March 2015 post, she spoke about her loving her husband’s 6’6” frame.

“Have I ever told you about how big Ben is? He really is. Physically, you know that he’s very big. 6’6” inches tall and 300 pounds. But that’s not what I mean. Not really,” she began. “Whenever the people he loves are hurting, he has a way of being big enough to carry them. He, somehow, makes the heavy things lighter. When I feel afraid, he reminds me to pray, and sometimes he throws me across his big shoulders and actually carries me to the church.”

While filming the first few seasons of Home Town, Erin, who is 5’5″, had to stand on a crate so that the pair could fit in the frame together nicely. She shared in a January 2016 interview with Hooked on Houses that “there’s a formula for who stands on which side, and you never deviate from it.”

Fans of Home Town also may have noticed that Ben looked a little different during season 3. The former youth minister lost 55 pounds in 2018 after the couple welcomed their first daughter, Helen. His weight loss journey was documented in their book, Make Something Good Today. The Home Town: Ben’s Workshop star described how seeing his father and grandfather undergoing open-heart surgeries led to him making some lifestyle changes.

“Having Helen made me want to be healthier so I could be around a lot longer and see her grow up and see her whole life,” Ben said in a January 2019 interview with Country Living.

Ben wakes up every morning at 4:30 to play basketball in the backyard before taking on his tasks for the day. Now parents to two beautiful daughters, Erin supports Ben’s early morning workout routine, even if it wakes her up.

“Every time I hear that ball bounce, I think of his heart beating so fast and staying strong, and I imagine us old and gray together. That makes me really happy,” the Laurel Mercantile owner told Today Home in January 2019.