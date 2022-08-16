Erin and Ben Napier Love to Laugh With Their 2 Daughters! See Their Funniest Parenting Moments

HGTV duo Erin Napier and Ben Napier could not be happier with their life as a family of four. The Home Town hosts share two daughters together, Helen and Mae, who are growing up so fast. They have experienced no shortage of happy and funny moments that the proud parents often share with fans.

Erin and Ben welcomed their eldest daughter, Helen, in January 2018. The Mississippi-based couple, who wed in 2008, were ecstatic to start their own family traditions and spend time with their little girl.

“I wondered if I would miss our old life, the one without a baby. Now I know I only miss yesterday because the baby we cover up at night after singing our songs and reading our books is not the same baby we pull out of the crib the next morning,” Erin wrote on Instagram in November 2019. “She knows just a little more about the world. Her hair is longer. Her shoes are smaller. And my heart busts all over again.”

The Napier family expanded once more in May 2021 with the arrival of Mae. Helen was incredibly excited to become a big sister.

“The day we found out it was a girl was hilarious,” the former graphic designer told People in April 2021. “We got the phone call and I said, ‘Helen, guess what? It’s a girl.’ And she completely did this whole like choreographed performance dance in this hotel room. And it ended with her like on the floor.”

A month after Mae’s first birthday, the doting mom posted a sweet tribute to her youngest daughter on Instagram. “She is my adventurous one, fearless, climbing and falling, but always ready to get back up and try it again,” she wrote. “So thankful for this angel girl’s life.”

Helen and Mae’s adventures have been documented in cute photos shared on Erin and Ben’s social media accounts. Both girls have a knack for art just like their mom. Erin loves showing off their art pieces that she often has framed at Napier Frames, a framing company owned by Ben’s brother Jesse and his wife, Lauren.

Family means the world to the pair who both got emotional taking Helen to her first day of school in August 2022. The woodworker said on Instagram that he “cried more than anyone taking her to school.” Erin revealed to her followers that she was “getting weepy” thinking about how fast time is flying by.

