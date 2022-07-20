Home Town stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier have shared so many parts of their lives with fans since their hit show aired on HGTV in 2016. The couple are proud parents to their two daughters, Helen and Mae, whom they have prioritized throughout their journey to stardom. Ben also went on an inspiring journey of his own with his weight loss transformation.

The couple embarked on their Home Town adventure just one year before Erin found out she was pregnant with their first child. Their eldest daughter, Helen, was born in January 2018. Fatherhood was a major factor in why the former youth minister decided to start his weight loss journey. At the time of Helen’s birth, he had weighed around 335 pounds, according to People.

“Having Helen made me want to be healthier so I could be around a lot longer and see her grow up and see her whole life,” Ben told Country Living in January 2019.

The woodworker went on to say that he lost 55 pounds since Helen arrived. Shedding the weight was largely due in part to his fitness routine, consisting of cardio and lifting weights. He started his day bright and early at 4:30 a.m. before playing basketball in the backyard every morning.

During season 3 of Home Town, some scenes needed to be reshot, making Ben’s weight loss even more noticeable to viewers of the series.

“We’d have to do an interview about it like two months later, and I was 20 pounds lighter than I was back then,” he shared. “I had to wear the same shirt that I was wearing that day, and suddenly it’s too big.”

The dad of two also opened up about the inspiration behind his weight loss on Instagram in February 2018. His father underwent emergency bypass surgery in 2014, just one month before his 60th birthday.

“Suddenly, this problem that seemed so far from me was standing right in front of me,” Ben captioned several photos of his family. “Although I have made efforts to eat healthy and to exercise, it never seemed more real until I held this blue-eyed girl that is equal parts Erin and me and a whole lot more than I deserve in my arms. I never want to leave her side, which means taking care of my heart has to be a major priority.”

Before Mae was born in May 2021, Ben continued to prioritize his health with his children in mind. Fans got to see him start a new fitness regimen on an episode of Home Town that aired in January 2022. The show documented one of his intense workout sessions with Clark, Erin’s older brother who is a physical therapist.

“I’ve got two daughters, one on the way,” Ben said. “I am getting older; I’m trying to take a little bit better care of myself.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Ben’s weight loss transformation.