Home Town host Erin Napier got some fashion help from her longtime “style icon” Drew Barrymore before presenting an award at the 2022 CMAs on Wednesday, November 9. She sparkled on the red carpet in a green Marchesa gown with floral embellishments next to her husband, Ben Napier.

“I had about 12 days to find something to wear when we found out we would be presenting,” Erin, 37, admitted in an Instagram post on Thursday, November 10. “I am ignorant about fashion, frankly. We are not red carpet people. I was lucky enough to meet @drewbarrymore last year when we were guests on her show — my style icon growing up! I looked up to her for so many years! I nervously reached out to her to ask: where do I begin to find a dress?”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The HGTV star initially found a dress that she loved but could not find her size. Drew, 47, asked her friends at Marchesa to step in and find the red carpet gown of Erin’s dreams.

“Because of her and my dear friend @meeschka, I’ve never felt so lovely and fancy and outside my norm,” the Laurel Mercantile owner wrote. “It helped me feel like I belonged when I was so nervous. So, this post is really about mentors and the ways they walk beside us. I’m thankful to have them and hope I can be that for someone too.”

This isn’t the first time Erin has gushed over her childhood hero. In December 2021, the home design expert appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show with her hubby and revealed how much Drew inspired her life.

“You were seriously my all-time favorite,” Erin told the Charlie’s Angels actress during the episode. “In high school, I cut my hair off to look like you. … This is the grow-out from my Drew Barrymore cut freshman year of college.”

Erin and Ben, 39, met during their time at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi in 2004. They tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed two daughters together, Helen and Mae. Since 2016, they’ve captivated audiences with their sweet love story and dedication to restoring homes in their Laurel, Mississippi, town on television. Along the way, they’ve made several famous friends, including Sheryl Crow, Chip and Joanna Gaines and more.

At the CMAs, the pair presented their good friend Chris Stapleton with the award for Male Vocalist of the Year, a moment they will never forget. They first met the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, four years ago.

“Becoming friends with @chrisstapleton and @morganestapleton and their family in 2018 was a godsend when we were navigating our new careers on the public stage and they became like family for us: mentors and guides in this strange world we’ve found ourselves,” the New York Times bestselling author penned. “It was such an honor to present Chris the award that made him the winningest male vocalist in CMA history last night.”