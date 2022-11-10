HGTV’s Erin and Ben Napier stole the show on the red carpet at the 2022 CMAs! The Home Town hosts stepped out in stunning outfits for country music’s biggest night.

The pair looked adorable as they posed for photos together ahead of presenting an award on stage. Erin, 37, looked amazing wearing an embellished floral gown with flounce sleeves. She accessorized her look with an orange velvet clutch and simple jewelry. Ben, 39, wore a gray suit with black shoulder pads and a denim shirt underneath.

The Rock the Block alums, who wed in 2008, are huge fans of country music. The pair are good friends with CMA nominee Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane Stapleton. Erin and Ben befriended the couple after they were recognized in the crowd by Morgane’s parents at one of Chris’ 2018 concerts. The home renovators were invited backstage where they bonded with the entire Stapleton family.

During a May 2020 episode of Bobby Bones’ radio show, Erin and Ben revealed that Chris , 44, and Morgane, 39, gifted them an Airstream trailer. The Laurel, Mississippi-based couple renovated the camper and turned it into their dream mobile home. Their eldest daughter, Helen, named it Jolene in honor of Dolly Parton, one of her favorite singers. The duo are also parents to their youngest daughter, Mae, who was born in May 2021.

Music has always been a huge part of Erin’s life.In fact, one of the New York Times bestselling author’s first jobs was singing at local venues as a teen.

“Something you didn’t know: In high school, I had a band called Sunday’s Maria (an homage to Maria from all those @countingcrows songs) and we played a lot of Blind Melon and Alanis Morrissette, and Ani DiFranco and Barenaked Ladies cover songs,” she captioned an August 2021 Instagram post. “I played at coffee shops and made my gas money.”

Erin has shown off her singing chops in clips on Instagram on rare occasions. The TV personality revealed in her Instagram Stories that getting the opportunity to present at the CMAs was “very exciting.” It’s been a huge year for the lovebirds, who also landed their first-ever acting roles in the film A Christmas Open House on Discovery+.

“It was a lot of fun,” Ben told the Clarion-Ledger in October 2022 of starring in the holiday movie premiering on November 11. “It was very different from the way we normally shoot.”