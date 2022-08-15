Home Town host Ben Napier is gushing over his girls! The HGTV star snapped photos of his wife, Erin Napier, reading to their two daughters, Helen and Mae, on Monday, August 15.

“Chicka chicka boom boom, will there be enough room in @erinapier’s lap. #favoriteparent #myfavoritetoo,” the craftsman captured his adorable Instagram post.

Courtesy of Ben Napier/Instagram

In the sweet photos, Helen and Mae cuddled up on their mom’s lap as she read them the popular children’s book Chicka Chicka Boom Boom. The two pictures also offered a glimpse of Helen and Mae’s beautifully decorated playroom. Both girls have the same blonde locks as their famous mom and a sweet bond. The post came just days after Ben got emotional taking Helen to her first day of school.

“Helen requested bacon, bagels and croissants for the first day of school,” he captioned a series of photos posted on August 5. “So, I got her bagels and croissants from NYC and bacon from Keens. Then I cried more than anyone taking her to school.”

Courtesy of Ben Napier/Instagram

The couple’s eldest child, whom they welcomed in 2018, is full of personality. On top of her hobbies of dancing, riding bikes and hanging out with her little sister, the youngster loves to read. In fact, she had a funny reaction to Erin’s 2022 children’s book, The Lantern House.

“She’s basically memorized it,” the mom of two told Today in May 2022. “We read it so much when I first was writing the proof that now that the actual book is here, she has memorized the story and is not as interested in reading it which just kills me. It’s like, ‘No, baby, this is a real book. Before, that was just typed pages with words, but look at this!’”

Reading to her kids has become a nightly tradition for Erin. Her hubby has snapped so many adorable pictures of the former graphic designer sharing tender moments with her kiddos during their nighttime routine.

“The mornings are mine, but bedtime belongs to mama,” Ben captioned a candid snap of Erin reading to Helen before bed in March 2019. Mae arrived in May 2021 and the design duo could not be happier about being a family of four.

“I always thought [I’d have] two,” Erin told Us Weekly in March 2022. “When I saw [myself] as a mom, I always saw two kids. I can’t see beyond that, so that feels like a sign that two is the right number.”