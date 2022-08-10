Erin and Ben Napier Are So Happy With Their Family of 4! See Their Cutest Parenting Quotes

Home Town hosts Erin Napier and Ben Napier are so in love with their life as parents! The design duo, who share daughters Helen and Mae, are always gushing about getting to watch their little girls grow up.

The lovebirds first found out they were expecting their first child together on Mother’s Day in 2017. Erin had been suffering from a perforated appendix for a decade and underwent several surgeries before they were able to conceive.

“It was a new lease on life. After 10 years and dozens of specialists, having the answer was life-changing,” Erin told People in May 2020 about her diagnosis. “I could stop being afraid to eat! I stopped being afraid it was something long-term.”

Helen arrived in January 2018 and the pair settled well into the role of being parents to their adorable little girl while balancing HGTV fame. “Helen was a dream,” Ben told People in April 2021 after announcing news they were expecting their second child together. The decision to expand their family came after Erin faced a difficult family tragedy.

“My grandmother passed away in May. At the funeral, my dad and his only brother stood over her casket, and it just made me think about how important a sibling bond is and how we wanted that for Helen,” the New York Times bestselling author said at the time. “We want her to have somebody to share her life with.”



Mae was born in May 2021. The proud parents got candid about how Helen was adjusting to her new role as a big sister in a March 2022 interview with Us Weekly.

“She’s now finding out that Mae is starting to show a personality,” the former graphic designer said. “She can clap her hands, she can crawl and everybody cheers and is so excited. I think she’s starting to feel a little, like, ‘Well what about me?’”

Still, the girls are growing an incredible bond. Erin posted an adorable photo of her daughters holding hands while on a trip with their parents in July 2022. Other candid moments captured on camera include swimming in the pool with their dad and watching Christmas movies together. The television stars are happy as can be as a family of four.

“I always thought [I’d have] two,” Erin said. “When I saw [myself] as a mom, I always saw two kids. I can’t see beyond that, so that feels like a sign that two is the right number.”

Keep scrolling to see Erin and Ben’s sweetest parenting quotes.