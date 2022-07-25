On top of being one of the most talented people in the home design space, Erin Napier is also a trendsetter! The Home Town host has blown viewers away with her style choices, effortless beauty and of course, her signature pixie haircut.

Erin and her husband, Ben Napier, shot to fame on HGTV when the Home Town pilot aired in 2016. The first full season of the series aired the following year. Not only have the pair shared their best home improvement tips with viewers but so many aspects of their love story and personal lives as well.

The happy couple became parents in January 2018 when their eldest daughter, Helen, was born. Their second daughter, Mae, was born in May 2021. Helen loves rocking the same chic haircut as her mom, with her blonde locks on full display in several Instagram photos. In July 2022, the proud mom shared a photo of Mae sitting on her lap. She also looks like her mom’s mini-me with the same blonde locks!

In April 2020, Erin shared several throwback photos of herself with long hair. She explained the reasoning behind giving her hair the big chop and why she has never looked back during a December 2021 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“You were seriously my all-time favorite in high school,” the New York Times bestselling author told host Drew Barrymore. “I cut my hair off to look like you. … This is the grow-out from my Drew Barrymore cut freshman year of college.”

In an Instagram post following the appearance, Erin further shared how much Drew served as the inspiration behind her ‘do.

“Today I met my childhood hero in person and hugged her neck and thanked her for the inspiration for this short haircut of mine that made [Ben] notice me on our college campus and ask me out on this day, 17 years ago,” she wrote.

Erin has also shown off some fun ways that she likes to style her locks. The Make Something Good Today author curled her hair while shooting scenes for Home Town at their Laurel, Mississippi, home in April 2020. Fans were obsessed with the look, just one of her many fabulous hairstyles over the years.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Erin’s stylish haircut over the years.