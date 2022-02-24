Home Town stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier are parents to two beautiful daughters, Helen and Mae. The HGTV couple are also pet parents, adding a new furry addition to their family in February 2022 after suffering a devastating loss.

Erin and Ben became parents for the first time after welcoming their eldest daughter, Helen, in January 2018. Their second daughter, Mae, was born in May 2021. The design duo also adopted two dogs, Baker and Chevy, who became members of the family. They welcomed another adorable pet into their clan, a bunny named Madison, whom Helen bonded with very quickly.

“As soon as she wakes up in the morning, she fetches Madison the rabbit. Madison is named after Daryl Hannah from the movie Splash,” Erin said during an episode of the “Biscuits & Jam” podcast in July 2021. “She takes her out of her little stable in the yard, brings her in and carries her like her baby and feeds her spinach and she sits down and takes pictures of her and says, ‘Look at mom, one, two, three.'”

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

In July 2021, Erin shared on Instagram that Baker, a Great Pyrenees who had become Helen’s best friend, had died. In a sweet tribute to their pup, Erin posted a photo of Helen cuddled up with Baker before his death. “All dogs go to heaven. We (and especially she) will miss Baker. Thankful for the 12 years he lived,” the mom of two captioned the post.

After the loss of Baker, Erin shared on Instagram in October 2021 that Madison had gone missing for four months. The family was elated to find her and reunite Helen with her precious pet. The Laurel Mercantile Co. creator shared a sweet photo of her hubby holding the bunny.

“We let her run around the yard and she slipped out through a hole in the fence. We looked everywhere for her,” the blonde beauty posted on Instagram. “This morning, our director, Kirk, found her hopping down our street and @scotsman.co brought her home. Miracle bunny.”

The pair are always sharing sweet glimpses into their life as parents on social media. An adorable video posted in February 2022 on Erin’s account warmed fans’ hearts. The youngster could be heard saying she felt “lonely” without Baker around which prompted the family to adopt another dog. The next slide in the post was an adorable picture of Ben holding “the new Baker.”

“Our dog Baker passed last July and anytime Helen gets tired and emotional, oh she crushes us!” the Mississippi native captioned the post announcing their new puppy.