HGTV is the gift that keeps on giving! The network renewed Erin Napier and Ben Napier’s spinoff series Home Town Takeover for an exciting second season. They will be teaming up with another power couple to tackle home design projects in a new city. Keep scrolling for everything to know about the upcoming season.

Where Is Season 2 of ‘Home Town Takeover’ Being Filmed?

The first season of Home Town Takeover premiere on HGTV in May 2021. Viewers were hooked on the series which documented the couple traveling to Wetumpka, Alabama, where they restored homes and businesses around town. The pair, who got married in 2008, tackled each project with the same amount of heart that they did in their own town of Laurel, Mississippi.

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

The home design duo is headed to a different town for their spinoff’s second season. This time, Erin and Ben are traveling to Fort Morgan, Colorado, to transform the town. The dad of two was particularly excited to head to the city.

“I’m a huge Clint Eastwood fan and I just found out that part of The Mule was filmed there,” Ben told People in July 2022. “I’m really excited to be in the same place that Clint Eastwood was in.”

Who Is Joining Erin and Ben Napier For Season 2 of ‘Home Town Takeover’?

This season of Home Town Takeover will feature some familiar faces as cohosts! Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs announced that they would be embarking on the journey with Erin and Ben this time around.

“We are here in Fort Morgan, Colorado, and this community and the stories we will get to share this season are truly inspiring,” the mom of five wrote on Instagram in July 2022. “This show is a reminder that there is a lot of good still out there in the world. We can all make a difference, and we can all lend a hand to a neighbor in need. I believe this show is going to be a bright light of hope and we are immensely honored to have been asked to partner with the Napiers to transform this town!”

Dave and Jenny are no strangers to Home Town Takeover because they did appear as special guests in the show’s first season. The pair are hosts of their own hit series, Fixer to Fabulous, which premiered on HGTV in 2019. Since then, they released their own outdoor furniture collection with Walmart and landed a spinoff called Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn.

When Will Season 2 of ‘Home Town Takeover’ Premiere?

Fans of Erin and Ben and Dave and Jenny cannot wait to see them team up for the home renovation journey. The six-episode second season of Home Town Takeover is set to air on HGTV in early 2023.