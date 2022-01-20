Dave and Jenny Marrs Are In Love With Parenthood! See the Cutest Photos of the HGTV Couple’s 5 Kids

For Fixer to Fabulous couple Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs, family is the center of their universe. The HGTV design duo are proud parents of five beautiful children: Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte and Luke. The pair are constantly sharing adorable photos of their kids and their latest milestones with their fans on social media.

Dave and Jenny met when they were both working for Newell Rubbermaid in 2002. The pair fell in love and later left the company to focus on their home renovation careers. The Marrs Developing owners got married in 2005 and were excited to start a family. Before getting pregnant with twins Nathan and Ben, Jenny went through a difficult fertility journey that she shared with her followers in a September 2016 interview.

“We struggled for years with infertility. In 2008, we jumped on a roller coaster when we started the process to adopt — doors slammed shut left and right,” the Florida native said. “After another failed match, we decided to make one last-ditch effort with fertility treatments and finally became pregnant with twin boys in the fall of 2009. They were born prematurely and spent a month in the NICU but are now perfectly healthy and strong. The first of our four miracles.”

In August 2013, The Berry Farm creators adopted their eldest daughter, Sylvie, from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Congolese government shut down soon after, suspending the adoption process. Jenny found out she was pregnant with their fourth child as they fought to bring Sylvie to the U.S.

“I remember exactly where I was when we found out. I’ll never forget when we found out and we were waiting,” the mom of five told People in November 2019. “I was constantly refreshing my email, checking, waiting for the news that she was coming home. Then, we got that news and it was crushing, especially because we had left her a month before and we had no idea when she would come back.”

The Marrs family was elated when they received the news that they could bring Sylvie to the U.S. in July 2014. Jenny had given birth to their second daughter, Charlotte, just a few weeks earlier. Luckily, their stunning Arkansas home provided them with tons of space for their growing family. The blonde beauty gave birth to son Luke in 2019, the same year Fixer to Fabulous debuted on HGTV. For Jenny, seeing the bond between her children blossom has been one of the most rewarding parts of being a mom.

“When I was pregnant with Luke, I often worried about how Sylvie would adjust to a new baby in our family. I wondered if his birth would stir up new trauma memories and force her to process more hard truths about love and loss inherent in adoption,” she wrote on Facebook in April 2020. “I often prayed for her heart to be prepared for this new life and for her identity as a beloved daughter to be firm and secure. Fast forward to today: these two are inseparable. She fiercely loves her Lukey and he absolutely adores his big sister.”

Scroll to see the cutest photos of Dave and Jenny’s five children.