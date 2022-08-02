HGTV Stars Are Earning Some Big Bucks! See the Incredible Net Worths of Hilary Farr and More

It definitely pays to be an HGTV star! The network is home to some of the most exciting renovation shows like Home Town, Rock the Block, Fixer to Fabulous and more. It’s no surprise that Erin Napier, Jenny Marrs, Hilary Farr and other design experts have amassed incredible net worths since stepping into the spotlight.

Erin and her husband, Ben Napier, are two of the most recognizable faces on HGTV. The pair have won over viewers with their charm, dedication to raising their two daughters and overall zeal toward their projects. In addition to earning a salary from Home Town, they lead several spinoff shows including Home Town Takeover and Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.

Even after building their home improvement empire, the duo are still shocked that they landed on television for the first time back in 2016.

“The way it all happened was crazy,” Ben told People in April 2020. “It was never something we thought would turn into a career.”

Power couples often pave their way to success on HGTV. Jenny and her husband, Dave Marrs, expanded their business after landing Fixer to Fabulous in 2019. The pair released their own outdoor furniture collection at Walmart. In July 2022, they announced that they would be a part of season 2 of Home Town Takeover with Erin and Ben.

“I believe this show is going to be a bright light of hope and we are immensely honored to have been asked to partner with the Napiers to transform this town!” Jenny wrote on Instagram at the time.

And while some stars might be newer to HGTV, others have long established themselves in the design and real estate circuits. Hilary has been a respected designer in the U.S., Canada and Europe for decades. Similarly, Ty Pennington‘s big break came when he was a carpenter on Trading Spaces on TLC in 2000. Three years later, he began hosting Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

“Extreme Makeover was such a big show. We did over 224 homes for 10 years, so there really wasn’t a day off,” the Georgia native told TV Insider in December 2020. “I had to step away from TV for a little bit and focus on just being Ty. I built my own house, looked after my mom, and spent time with the family … I just wanted to wait for the right project that made sense.”

With a long list of incredible achievements on television, Ty’s net worth has grown to new heights. In 2021, the first season of his show Ty Breaker debuted on HGTV. The Georgia native also hosted the second and third seasons of Rock the Block.

Keep scrolling to see the net worths of your favorite HGTV stars.