Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin‘s marriage is quite similar to the love stories you read about in romance novels. Not only do the Hollywood stars make one gorgeous couple, but their cutest quotes about each other proves their love is everlasting.

The 30 Rock actor and the yoga instructor first met in early 2011 during a chance encounter at Pure Food and Wine restaurant in New York City. It seems it was love at first sight for Alec, who approached Hilaria the moment he saw her.

“I was standing near the door with my friends when he walked up and took my hand and said, ‘I must know you,'” the Spain native once recalled to the New York Times. “You must know me?’” she replied, adding the two then shared a conversation. “And then he gave me his card.”

It wasn’t long before Alec and Hilaria became an exclusive item. Months later in June 2011, the two confirmed their relationship when they hit the red carpet holding hands at the 65th Annual Tony Awards.

The following year in June 2012, the lovebirds tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony at the famed St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City. This marked the second marriage for the Saturday Night Live star, who was previously married to his first wife, Kim Basinger, from 1993 to 2002.

Aside from their roles as a loving husband and wife, Alec and Hilaria are also the proud parents of their four kids. The duo share daughter Carmen and sons Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo. In April, the Living Clearly Method author announced they were expecting their fifth child.

Throughout their marriage, the Beetlejuice alum and his spouse have weathered their fair share of “ups and downs” — including two miscarriages throughout 2019. Fortunately, Hilaria insisted the struggles and challenges have made their bond unbreakable.

“Either you grow apart or you get stronger, and I think we’ve definitely gotten stronger with it — I don’t know … we’re so different,” Hilaria exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in March. “I was 27 when I met him, and I’m 36 now. So, I grew up a little bit.”

The beloved fitness enthusiast also praised Alec for being the most supportive hubby. “He’s my No. 1 fan in all things that I do, whether it’s becoming a mom and letting me have as many kids as I want! I mean he’s definitely a part of it, but he’s just like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’” she gushed to Closer. “Can both of us be pains? 100 percent. But, there’s always support for each other, and I think that’s one of the things that hold us together.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Alec and Hilaria’s cutest quotes about their marriage!