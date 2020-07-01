Celebrating their love! Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, gave each other beautiful shout-outs for their eight-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 30.

“Eight years ago today. Luckiest day of my life. Happy anniversary to @hilariabaldwin,” Alec, 62, wrote while sharing a throwback photo from his wedding day. His spouse, 36, also shared a breathtaking picture of them at the chapel and said, “Happy [eight] years @alecbaldwininsta.”

The couple got married after one year of dating in June 2012. They met when the Beetlejuice star was having dinner with one of his friends at a restaurant in Manhattan. “As I turned to my left I saw a woman who would change my life. Entirely,” he previously recalled on Instagram.

Hilaria told The New York Times her hubby was a very smooth talker. “I was standing near the door with my friends when he walked up and took my hand and said, ‘I must know you,’” she recalled him saying. After questioning where they knew each other from, Alec gave the yoga instructor his card and waited for her to call. It wasn’t long until they started dating.

The Hunt for Red October star tried to be a gentleman during the early stages of their relationship. “Do you guys know that he shook my hand for six weeks and didn’t kiss me when we met. True story,” the fitness guru recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March. “He would tell me all these things like I’m going to marry you, I’m going to spend the rest of my life with you, we’re going to have a ton of kids and then he would shake my hand at the end of the night.”

While trying to defend himself, Alec said he wanted to take things slow because he didn’t want his beloved to think he “just wanted to have sex” with her. However, it ended up working because the couple now have four kids together and they’re expecting a little one on the way!