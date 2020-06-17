Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Is Glowing! See All the Beautiful Photos of Her Growing Baby Bump

Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Ever since Hilaria Baldwin announced she was pregnant with baby No. 5, she’s been sharing a bunch of pics of her growing baby bump on social media.

On April 26, she shared a cute snap of her in her bra and underwear and said she’s not giving up her muumuu because of her pregnancy. “My husband said I was ‘unrecognizable’ in my muumuu … so here we are, in case you couldn’t tell too. Also, for all of you who are asking how far along I am: we are halfway there! P.S., not giving up my muumuu, AB … get used to it,” Hilaria jokingly captioned the post.

The mom of four and her husband, Alec Baldwin, can’t wait for their little one to get here. They found out they were expecting another child after Hilaria suffered two miscarriages in 2019.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at four months,” she wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post at the time. “We also want you to know that even though we are not OK right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our four healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this.”

Because of her miscarriages, Hilaria didn’t want to know the sex of her baby-to-be. The only thing that interested her is if the baby is “healthy.” That’s why she’s been working out while being quarantined with Alec and their four kids — Carmen, Romeo, Leonardo and Rafael.

“Keeping my body moving with gentle workouts … embracing the curves that come with this amazing experience,” she said on Instagram on June 14. “Moving my body, I feel strong during pregnancy and it keeps my circulation moving. I think it helps me with my delivery and recovery too.”

In the caption, the fitness guru also noted she’s seven months along. Once her baby gets here, she’ll try her best to bring her little bundle of joy up in a “peaceful” world.

Scroll below to see pictures of Hilaria’s growing baby bump.