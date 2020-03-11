Their children may still be growing up, but Hilaria Baldwin says she and husband Alec Baldwin will support whatever career path their four children decide to take. The beloved yoga guru exclusively gushes to Closer Weekly about her little tots’ future passions at Guild Hall’s 35th Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards dinner on March 3.

“I don’t know,” the 36-year-old beauty says when asked if she thinks her brood will follow in dad Alec’s acting footsteps. “At this point, they’re 1, 3, 4 and 6. I think getting them educated and teaching them a lot of discipline, and teaching them there’s many options out there … whatever they’re going to be passionate about, they have our support.”

“Alec and I are a lot of personality and they definitely have a lot of personality!” the proud mama — who shares 6-year-old daughter Carmen and sons Raphael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 22 months, with the Saturday Night Live star, 61 — sweetly continues.

Because her four kiddos are so full of energy, Hilaria jokes she can’t tell if they’ll actually aspire to act like their famous father. “I don’t know if it’s the acting bug or just being extremely charismatic,” she teases. “But we’ll see. Maybe they’ll be doctors and lawyers and teachers. I don’t know. Whatever they want to be!”

Perhaps little Carmen is already preparing for her future career, considering Hilaria recently showed off the adorable youngster’s impressive magic tricks. The Living Clearly Method author uploaded the cutest video of the little girl teaching her younger brothers some wizardry.

“Magic tricks around the fire,” Hilaria captioned the video post in mid-February. “Now you, young man, say, ‘Minnie Mouse,’” Carmen can be heard saying in the clip. “What happens if you say ‘fireplace?’” Raphael replied to his big sister before shouting, “Fireplace!” Ha!

Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin

If you follow Hilaria on social media, you know she isn’t shy when it comes to sharing the happy moments of her life. However, the doting mom doesn’t hold back when it comes to discussing struggles in her personal life and marriage, either. After revealing the news that she suffered her second miscarriage in November 2019, the brunette beauty explained why she felt the need to be so transparent with her fans.

“Many people think being soft is being weak, but I’ve found true power in being vulnerable,” she previously explained via Instagram. “When I decided to open up about my miscarriage I experienced this past spring, I was nervous to talk about it … but these hidden experiences in my life are only scary when I feel I cannot be open.”

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!