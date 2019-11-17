So much support. Hilaria Baldwin recently suffered a miscarriage — her second this year — but her husband, Alec Baldwin, and their kids have helped her deal with the tragedy.

“Little update: I’m doing better,” the 35-year-old wrote via her Instagram story on Saturday, November 16. “I have my moments when I feel better then I have moments when I will get really sad. But I feel like time and healing and everyone’s support is helping me.”

“Spending time with my babies and husband helps so much,” the yoga instructor continued. “I’m so lucky to have them.”

“My heart goes out to those of you who suffer like this without support,” she added. “You are true warriors. I send you my love and admiration.” Hilaria shares four kids — daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 17 months — with the actor, 61. On November 11, she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage at four months along.

“We also want you to know that even though we are not OK right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies —and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec,” Hilaria wrote via Instagram.

“I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all … but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now,” she continued. “I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say … I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

After she suffered her first miscarriage earlier this year, Hilaria explained why she was so open about it — and why she continues to be. “Many people think being soft is being weak, but I’ve found true power in being vulnerable,” Hilaria explained via Instagram on October 3. “When I decided to open up about my miscarriage I experienced this past spring, I was nervous to talk about it … but these hidden experiences in my life are only scary when I feel I cannot be open.”

“What I learned from opening up about losing my pregnancy is that I was so far from being alone. And being silent was just making me weak … even though I was taught that silence was ‘staying strong,'” she added.

Hilaria is so brave. We wish her and her family nothing but the best moving forward.