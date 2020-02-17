A magician in the making? Hilaria Baldwin recently shared the cutest video of 6-year-old daughter Carmen teaching her younger brothers some clever magic tricks. The proud mom of four shared the heartwarming clip as her little girl put her talents to the test.

“Magic tricks around the fire,” the 36-year-old beauty captioned the video she shared on Sunday, February 16. In the clip, the adorable youngster can be seen trying out some wizardry with younger brothers Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and 1-year-old Romeo.

“Now you, young man, say, ‘Minnie Mouse,'” Carmen can be heard saying as the brood of kids sit around a warm fire. “What happens if you say ‘fireplace?'” Raphael asked his big sister, as he then shouted, “Fireplace!” LOL!

Fans of the beloved yoga guru — who shares her four children with husband Alec Baldwin — laughed along in the comments section of her post. “Seriously, such precious little kids you both are raising. Thank you for sharing your love and joy with us, Hilaria,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Love how she says ‘you young man’ … what a great teacher!” A third user chimed in, writing, “A bunch of cuties!”

While Hilaria isn’t one to pass up on sharing super sweet family moments on Instagram, she also isn’t afraid of candidly opening up with her followers on social media. In fact, the Living Clearly Method author, who suffered two miscarriages in 2019, revealed how her kiddos helped her cope with the unthinkable tragedies.

“Little update: I’m doing better,” Hilaria shared on Instagram after revealing she and the Saturday Night Live star experienced a second miscarriage this past November. “I have my moments when I feel better then I have moments when I will get really sad. But I feel like time and healing and everyone’s support is helping me.”

“Spending time with my babies and husband helps so much,” the fitness instructor continued at the time. “I’m so lucky to have them.”

After publicly revealing she suffered her first miscarriage in April 2019, Hilaria explained why she feels the need to be so open and transparent about things going on in her personal life.

“Many people think being soft is being weak, but I’ve found true power in being vulnerable,” the beloved actress previously explained via Instagram. “When I decided to open up about my miscarriage I experienced this past spring, I was nervous to talk about it … but these hidden experiences in my life are only scary when I feel I cannot be open.”