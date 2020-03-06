Yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin is so in love with her husband, Alec Baldwin! The 36-year-old gushed about how “extremely supportive” the Departed star is in an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly.

“He’s my No. 1 fan in all things that I do whether it’s becoming a mom and letting me have as many kids as I want! I mean he’s definitely a part of it, but he’s just like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’ Can both of us be pains? 100 percent,” she explains at Guild Hall’s 35th Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards dinner. “But, there’s always support for each other, and I think that’s one of the things that hold us together.”

Hilaria and Alec share kids Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1. In 2012, they got married and the dark-haired beauty says they’ve had an incredible love story because it keeps evolving in “in so many ways.”

“We’ve been together nine years now! It’s crazy,” she gushed. “I can’t believe that. I mean so much has happened, but when you say nine years, it least for me, that’s a long time.”

As parents of four, the couple have gone through many stages in their relationship. “We became parents. We dealt with the regular ups and downs of marriage and we got stronger,” Hilaria said. “Either you grow apart or you get stronger, and I think we’ve definitely gotten stronger with it — I don’t know … we’re so different. I was 27 when I met him, and I’m 36 now. So, I grew up a little bit.”

Even though Alec can get on his wife’s nerves at times, Hilaria doesn’t ever see herself separating from the It’s Complicated actor. He was by her side when she suffered a miscarriage in April 2019 and he’ll continue to be there for her until his very last breath.

“She’s a very wise woman,” the A-lister said about his partner to People in April. We don’t know about you, but we love Alec and Hilaria together!