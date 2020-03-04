Aww! Hilaria Baldwin could’ve never imagined her happily ever after would involve a life with husband Alec Baldwin and their four kids. The beloved yoga instructor opens up about her nine-year love story with the Saturday Night Live star and exclusively tells Closer Weekly how their relationship has evolved following the 9th anniversary of their first meeting.

“We’ve been together nine years now! It’s crazy,” the 36-year-old beauty gushes to Closer at Guild Hall’s 35th Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards dinner on Tuesday, March 3. “I can’t believe that. I mean so much has happened, but when you say nine years, it least for me, that’s a long time.”

The Living Clearly Method author, who shares daughter Carmen, 7, and sons Raphel, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1, with Alec, 61, marvels at how their relationship has evolved “in so many ways” since they walked down the aisle together in 2012.

“We became parents. We dealt with the regular ups and downs of marriage and we got stronger,” she continues. “Either you grow apart or you get stronger, and I think we’ve definitely gotten stronger with it — I don’t know … we’re so different. I was 27 when I met him, and I’m 36 now. So, I grew up a little bit.”

Besides a beautiful union and four gorgeous children, Hilaria reveals she also found self-confidence throughout the years of their marriage. The doting mom — who recently opened up about the couple’s first-ever disagreement — explains to Closer how she feels more secure alongside her handsome hubby at red carpet events.

“You see how he says he’s in a rush and everything? He always says the same thing, but at that point, he literally would wander off,” Hilaria says, referring to the throwback photo she shared in honor of their 9th anniversary in mid-February. “And then I’m in this mermaid dress, like waddling after him, and I’m like, ‘Don’t ever do that to me again!'”

“Now, I have a relationship with everybody,” the brunette beauty gushes, noting how she no longer feels inclined to follow Alec’s every move at social events. “But at that point, I was very intimidated. I’m like, ‘You leave me here with these cameras and these people that I don’t know.’ Anyway, we got over it very quick.”

