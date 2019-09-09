Selma Blair Is All Smiles While Grabbing Smoothies With Boyfriend David Lyons — Take a Look!

She’s a brand new woman! Since Selma Blair recently cut off her hair due to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, she’s been seeing life in a new perspective and has been cherishing every moment of it. The 47-year-old actress couldn’t stop smiling when she went out to grab a smoothie with her dog and her handsome boyfriend, David Lyons, on Monday, September 9.

For the quick outing, Selma stepped out wearing a stunning see-through polka dot dress to match some black sandals. David, on the other hand, opted to wear a trendy pair of blue jeans and a striped button-down shirt. The pair had so much fun going out for smoothies that they both seemed to order the same drink that kept them cool from the hot California weather.

