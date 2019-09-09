Selma Blair was all smiles as she grabbed a fresh Juice with her boyfriend and her puppy in Studio City, CA

MEGA

Selma Blair Is All Smiles While Grabbing Smoothies With Boyfriend David Lyons — Take a Look!

Couples
Sep 9, 2019 1:35 pm·
By
Picture

She’s a brand new woman! Since Selma Blair recently cut off her hair due to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, she’s been seeing life in a new perspective and has been cherishing every moment of it. The 47-year-old actress couldn’t stop smiling when she went out to grab a smoothie with her dog and her handsome boyfriend, David Lyons, on Monday, September 9.

For the quick outing, Selma stepped out wearing a stunning see-through polka dot dress to match some black sandals. David, on the other hand, opted to wear a trendy pair of blue jeans and a striped button-down shirt. The pair had so much fun going out for smoothies that they both seemed to order the same drink that kept them cool from the hot California weather.

Scroll below to see pics of Selma and David going out for smoothies!

More in Couples
Selma Blair Jason Bleick
Cute! Selma Blair Shares the Sweetest Photo With Ex Jason Bleick: 'Twins'
selma-blair-boyfriend-david-price-son-arthur
Selma Blair Looks Happy and Healthy During Morning Stroll With Son Arthur and Boyfriend David — See the Snaps!
selma-blair-son-arthur
Selma Blair Gushes About 8-Year-Old Son Arthur's Bravery and Confidence in Heartwarming Post — See the Sweet Pic!
Picture
closer Exclusives!